The resurgence of product CO2 labelling
Amid growing corporate interest, Hugh Jones of the Carbon Trust considers the history and future for product carbon footprinting
Late last year, Quorn, the world's biggest meat alternative brand, started putting 'farm to shop' carbon footprint data on packs of its top selling 30 products. This was no quiet testing of the waters...
Oxford revs up Energy Superhub plans, as first electric vehicles arrive
City Council takes delivery of first electric vehicles, providing boost to plans to deliver a world-leading clean energy hub
Ofgem delivers boost to wind developers with approval of Shetland-mainland electricity link
Major grid breakthrough comes as research project on Orkney reveals plans to use cutting-edge 5G-powered digital twin technology to encourage locals and businesses to engage with clean energy future
WRI: Number of people affected annually by flooding set to double by 2030
WRI warns that flooding could aggravate coronavirus crisis in South and Southeast Asia and Africa, urging for increased investment globally in flood prevention
