The resurgence of product CO2 labelling

  • Hugh Jones, Carbon Trust
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Amid growing corporate interest, Hugh Jones of the Carbon Trust considers the history and future for product carbon footprinting

Late last year, Quorn, the world's biggest meat alternative brand, started putting 'farm to shop' carbon footprint data on packs of its top selling 30 products. This was no quiet testing of the waters...

To continue reading...

More on Carbon Accounting

More news