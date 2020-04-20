Coronavirus Response: The green economy has regeneration at its core
Green businesses can lead the recovery and also equip others to create a more sustainable future, argues Forum for the Future's Hannah Pathak
At the moment, as the urgency of the Covid-19 crisis mandates immediate action to save lives, we're seeing some decisions that contradict the environmental agenda - such as plastic bags now being used...
More news
Research: Many Britons in the dark over CO2 impact of heating and eating
Energy Systems Catapult survey reveals high concern over climate change among the public, but less understanding of CO2 sources
Energy for Tomorrow: Centrica launches grant scheme to boost diversity of UK innovators
Energy giant offering grants of £100,000-£500,000 for non-profit and social impact organisations with clean energy ideas
Legal & General snaps up stake in ground source heat pump firm Kensa Group
Financial giant acquires 36 per cent share in one of UK's largest green heating developers
Coronavirus Response: The green economy has regeneration at its core
Green businesses can lead the recovery and also equip others to create a more sustainable future, argues Forum for the Future's Hannah Pathak