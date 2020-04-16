Coronavirus Response: Covid-19 has shown the UK is starting to build a circular economy
The pandemic-induced lockdown has underlined how critical recycling is to UK supply chains, argues Viridor's Tim Rotheray
The last month has focussed the mind on to what really matters. The daily worries have been replaced by a new understanding of what is critical or key. Travel, to the office or to meetings was quickly...
More news
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden: 'We are talking about a fundamental shift for Shell over the next 30 years'
Excerpt from Shell CEO Ben van Beurden's speech today setting out oil giant's plan to be a net zero business by 2050
Coronavirus: Government delays ban on plastic straws, stirrers, and cotton buds
Campaigners criticise government's decision to delay implementation of single-use plastic ban until October 2020
'Welcome ambition': Shell to unveil net zero emissions plan
Oil giant to update investors on sweeping new strategy to deliver net zero emissions across its entire value chain by 2050
Report: Imported emissions responsible for almost half the UK's carbon footprint
New findings from WWF and University of Leeds argue that the UK must develop carbon policies that take both territorial and offshore carbon emissions into account.