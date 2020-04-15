We can't afford to postpone climate action

  Juliet Davenport, Good Energy
Postponing COP26 was the right decision, but attention must now turn towards creating foundations for success at talks next year, argues Good Energy CEO Juliet Davenport

The news that this year's UN climate talks in Glasgow will be postponed due to coronavirus did not come as a surprise. In fact, it barely made the news amid the slew of major sporting events and meetings...

