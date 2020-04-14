AECOM serves up science-based climate action goals

Infrastructure and engineering firm's 2025 climate targets validated by Science-Based Targets Initiative

AECOM has announced a set of new short term climate action goals, securing approval from the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reduce its emissions in line with limiting average global warming to 1.5C by the end of the century.

The US construction and engineering consultancy giant has set its sights on cutting greenhouse gases from within its own business and the energy it purchases - known as Scope 1 and 2 emissions - by 20 per cent by 2025, with 2018 as a baseline year, it revealed last week.

Moreover, the firm said it was targeting a reduction in emissions across its value chain, known as its Scope 3 emissions, by 10 per cent over the same time frame "in line with current best practices".

In order to achieve the goals, AECOM said it would work closely with its most significant suppliers to phase out inefficient fleet vehicles, pursue low carbon vehicle technologies, combat emissions throughout its real estate portfolio, prioritise energy efficiency and renewables for its offices, and help to push its suppliers towards setting their own science-based emissions targets.

"During these unprecedented times, business resilience and continuity are at the forefront of what we do and how we operate so that we can help deliver a better world," said Michael S. Burke, AECOM's chairman and CEO. "AECOM is fully committed to mitigating the impact of climate change through our SBTi-approved greenhouse gas emissions targets as we take meaningful action to protect tomorrow for the benefit of future generations, our communities and the planet."

AECOM was one of several consultancies and environmental services organisations to sign a joint pledge late last year to slash their greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, with each promising to establish science-based emissions reduction goals in support of the pledge.

Other signatories included WSP, IEMA, and the Association for Consultancy and Engineering (ACE), with the pledge committing each organisation to deliver net zero emissions strategies in line with a 1.5C pathway, backed by public annual progress reports.

Alexander Farsan, global lead for science-based targets at WWF - one of the SBTi partners alongside CDP, the UN Global Compact, and the WRI - said AECOM's latest commitment made it the first US-based engineering and construction firm to have its targets validated by the SBTi.

"AECOM has cleared a high bar and is setting an example that their peers should follow," he said.