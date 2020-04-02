Road to Glasgow gets a little longer
So, all roads in climate change still lead to Glasgow… just not in November. In truth, since the full scale of Covid-19's impact on Europe, East Asia and North America started becoming clear, the decision...
Back to Top
More news
A new settlement: The COP26 stakes just got higher still
The UN and the UK government were entirely right to delay COP26, but the planning for one of the most important Summit's in human history has to start now
EU carbon market emissions fell 8.7 per cent in 2019, data indicates
Greenhouse gas emissions traded under Europe's ETS dropped 8.7 per cent overall last year, although many airlines saw their CO2 rise