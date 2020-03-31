Coronavirus Response: WSP's David Symons on compassion, clients, and continuity

Coronavirus Response: WSP's David Symons on compassion, clients, and continuity
  • David Symons, WSP
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

UK Director of Sustainability at WSP, David Symons, argues the UK environmental movement has to come out of this crisis in one piece, 'ready to crack on when the time is right'

Just a fortnnight days ago, I was asking my son's class for their ideas to deliver a zero carbon world. That seems a long time ago as the UK environmental movement and their families get used to the lockdown....

To continue reading...

More on Management

More news

Covid-19 bailouts, then what?
Covid-19 bailouts, then what?

Dr Ben Caldecott argues the clamour for green strings to be attached to bailout packages could be misguided - could government take a long term stake in struggling companies instead and demand bolder climate strategies as a shareholder?