Could the Bezos Earth Fund spark a new era of clean tech innovation?

  • Tom Steward, Good Energy
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Jeff Bezos's $10bn offer could go a long way in the fight against climate change - the world now needs to step up with similar ambition, argues Good Energy's Tom Steward

Jeff Bezos rarely does anything by halves and last week was one such example: a single Instagram post announced the launch of a new $10bn fund to fight the climate crisis. That's $10bn of his own money....

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news

SDG15: The fight for life on land
SDG15: The fight for life on land

Progress on protecting life on land has been agonisingly slow, as deforestation and habitat loss has accelerated, but hopes remain that a step change in global land management can yet be engineered