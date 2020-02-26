Could the Bezos Earth Fund spark a new era of clean tech innovation?
Jeff Bezos's $10bn offer could go a long way in the fight against climate change - the world now needs to step up with similar ambition, argues Good Energy's Tom Steward
Jeff Bezos rarely does anything by halves and last week was one such example: a single Instagram post announced the launch of a new $10bn fund to fight the climate crisis. That's $10bn of his own money....
More news
SDG15: The fight for life on land
Progress on protecting life on land has been agonisingly slow, as deforestation and habitat loss has accelerated, but hopes remain that a step change in global land management can yet be engineered
PepsiCo applies strengthened palm oil rules to entire supply chain
Drinks giant developed new policy in partnership with the Rainforest Action Network and the International Labor Rights Forum (ILRF) In bid to guard against deforestation and labour rights abuses
Rio Tinto eyes 2050 net zero goal backed by $1bn green tech spend pledge
Mining giant unveils strategy for 'climate neutral' growth over the next 10 years as it invests in developing zero carbon aluminium
'Sack the sachet': New campaign urges government to close plastic legislation 'loophole'
A Plastic Planet launches new campaign backed by a host of leading business figures and environmentalists to extend plastic crackdown to disposable sachets