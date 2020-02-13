Pressure on the government to grasp the net zero opportunity cannot be relaxed

  • Philip Dunne MP
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

From net zero to post-Brexit green protections, newly-elected chair of the Environmental Audit Committee Philip Dunne MP sets outs his ambitions for the coming Parliament

The environment will be one of the defining issues in this Parliament, and we must meet this opportunity head on before irreversible damage is done to our natural world. I am delighted to have recently...

To continue reading...

More on Politics

More news