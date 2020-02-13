Pressure on the government to grasp the net zero opportunity cannot be relaxed
From net zero to post-Brexit green protections, newly-elected chair of the Environmental Audit Committee Philip Dunne MP sets outs his ambitions for the coming Parliament
The environment will be one of the defining issues in this Parliament, and we must meet this opportunity head on before irreversible damage is done to our natural world. I am delighted to have recently...
More news
Toxic air from fossil fuels responsible for air pollution crisis, study warns
Researchers estimate that toxic air produced by burning fossil fuels causes an estimated 4.5 million premature deaths a year
Engenie EV charger rollout to combat Cardiff's air pollution woes
The new chargers advance the strategy sketched out in Cardiff council's recent transport green paper
Transport Secretary hints at even earlier petrol and diesel phase out date
Grant Shapps tells BBC radio phase out date could come as early as 2032, ahead of meeting with auto industry lobbyists