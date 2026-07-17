Andy Burnham to pledge to put the UK on a 'new path'

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Andy Burnham to pledge to put the UK on a 'new path'

Prime Minister-in-waiting to be officially confirmed as Labour leader, as speculation mounts over his policy plans

Andy Burnham is set to be officially announced as Labour leader at a special conference in London later today, ahead of him being appointed Prime Minister on Monday. In his acceptance speech, Burnham...

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