Andy Burnham to pledge to put the UK on a 'new path'

Prime Minister-in-waiting to be officially confirmed as Labour leader, as speculation mounts over his policy plans
Andy Burnham is set to be officially announced as Labour leader at a special conference in London later today, ahead of him being appointed Prime Minister on Monday. In his acceptance speech, Burnham...
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