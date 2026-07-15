Beef and Lamb Roadmap sets out practical route for environmental progress

Roadmap aims to deliver series of goals and commitments made to enhance sustainability across the sector
The beef and lamb sector has this week set out a shared, industry-led plan to improve environmental sustainability while maintaining productive, resilient, and commercially viable farm businesses across...
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