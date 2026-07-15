'The climate of the 20th Century has now gone': Met Office warns weather extremes are 'new normal'

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Latest Met Office State of the Climate report for 2025 confirms latest wave of record-breaking temperatures and warns further warming is now inevitable

As the UK continues to ensure its latest record-breaking heatwave, the Met Office has today confirmed 2025 was the hottest year for the UK on record as it warned climate extremes are now 'the new normal'....

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