'The climate of the 20th Century has now gone': Met Office warns weather extremes are 'new normal'

Latest Met Office State of the Climate report for 2025 confirms latest wave of record-breaking temperatures and warns further warming is now inevitable
As the UK continues to ensure its latest record-breaking heatwave, the Met Office has today confirmed 2025 was the hottest year for the UK on record as it warned climate extremes are now 'the new normal'....
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