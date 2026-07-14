Government vows to step up UK climate preparations for 2C of warming by 2050

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Defra agrees to set stronger climate adaptation targets in 2028, following recommendations from the Climate Change Committee

The government has vowed to take stronger action to better prepare the UK's homes, businesses, infrastructure, and natural environment for a hotter and more volatile climate, which could see average global...

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