'The used market is becoming a more realistic place to start': Price of UK's most popular second-hand EVs drops 10 per cent in a year

Latest Used Car Index from AA Cars shows Nissan Leaf as most popular second-hand EV, with its price falling 17 per cent to just over £8,000
Making the switch to electric motoring is becoming more affordable, with the average price of the UK's 20-most popular second-hand electric vehicle (EV) models falling 10 per cent year-on-year to £13,940...
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