Grosvenor Square to reopen after £25m revamp turns it into 'climate-resilient urban garden'

One of London's largest squares has undergone a major transformation, adding scores of new plants, trees, wetlands, and healthier soils
London's historic Grosvenor Square is set to officially reopen next week, after undergoing a £25m revamp to turn it into a "climate-resilient urban garden" boasting thousands of new plants, scores of additional...
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