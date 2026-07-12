Grosvenor Square to reopen after £25m revamp turns it into 'climate-resilient urban garden'

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Grosvenor
Image:

Credit: Grosvenor

One of London's largest squares has undergone a major transformation, adding scores of new plants, trees, wetlands, and healthier soils

London's historic Grosvenor Square is set to officially reopen next week, after undergoing a £25m revamp to turn it into a "climate-resilient urban garden" boasting thousands of new plants, scores of additional...

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