Global Briefing: Leaked EU electrification plan promises 'radical shift'

Leaked draft teases EU-wide electrification targets and incentives, Belgium and Tata Steel face legal action, and sports pitches help warm Dutch buildings
A leaked draft of the European Union's new electrification plan has revealed the bloc's lawmakers intend to impose a target for a minimum percentage of the EU's energy consumption to run on electricity...
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