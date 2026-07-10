Global Briefing: Leaked EU electrification plan promises 'radical shift'

Stuart Stone
clock • 10 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Leaked draft teases EU-wide electrification targets and incentives, Belgium and Tata Steel face legal action, and sports pitches help warm Dutch buildings

A leaked draft of the European Union's new electrification plan has revealed the bloc's lawmakers intend to impose a target for a minimum percentage of the EU's energy consumption to run on electricity...

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