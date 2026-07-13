'This is harming people here and now': Campaigners demand 'ambitious' response to worsening heatwaves

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Coalition including End Fuel Poverty Coalition, Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace UK, and WWF warns ministers the UK is 'built for a climate that no longer exists'

A coalition of campaign groups, including the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace UK, and WWF are today calling on ministers to improve the country's extreme heat preparedness,...

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Stuart Stone
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