'Our approach must evolve': Dash for AI sees Microsoft's emissions surge 25 per cent in a year

Company vows to deliver 'responsible growth', despite joining growing list of US tech giants that is struggling to cut carbon emissions while rapidly growing AI capacity
Microsoft's global greenhouse gas emissions increased by 25 per cent last year, as it became the latest US tech giant in recent weeks to acknowledge the huge strain that its drive for artificial intelligence...
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