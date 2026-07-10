'A healthy ocean is essential': Government to formally ratify High Seas Treaty

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Foreign Secretary signs documents allowing the UK to formally ratify landmark ocean agreement in New York this afternoon

The UK will today formally ratify the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction Agreement (BBNJ Agreement), confirming the UK's backing for the international High Seas Treaty. The Foreign Secretary...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Study: Number of English homes overheating almost doubles between 2019 and 2024

TotalEnergies completes divestment of 170MW distributed solar portfolio

More on Policy

Government rejects calls for UK livestock number targets
Policy

Government rejects calls for UK livestock number targets

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds tells MPs that Defra has 'no view whether livestock numbers should increase or decrease'

Rachael Brown, Farmers Guardian
clock 10 July 2026 • 3 min read
EU Omnibus: Commission moves to further streamline sustainability reporting standards
Policy

EU Omnibus: Commission moves to further streamline sustainability reporting standards

Number of mandatory datapoints covered by draft ESRS cut by over 60 per cent, as European Commission proposes fresh measures to address administrative burdens

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 July 2026 • 6 min read
A 'just transition' cannot be delivered through rhetoric alone
Policy

A 'just transition' cannot be delivered through rhetoric alone

A just transition to net zero only becomes real when fairness is embedded in the rules that shape it, writes Dr Andrea E. Izquierdo from Argentina's CONICET-National University of Córdoba

Dr Andrea E. Izquierdo, CONICET-National University of Córdoba
clock 06 July 2026 • 5 min read