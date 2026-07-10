'A healthy ocean is essential': Government to formally ratify High Seas Treaty

Foreign Secretary signs documents allowing the UK to formally ratify landmark ocean agreement in New York this afternoon
The UK will today formally ratify the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction Agreement (BBNJ Agreement), confirming the UK's backing for the international High Seas Treaty. The Foreign Secretary...
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