Study: Number of English homes overheating almost doubles between 2019 and 2024

Number of households in England reporting overheating increased from 1.7 to three million in five years, government data reveals
The number of homes in England where households reported overheating almost doubled from 1.7 million to three million homes between 2019 and 2024 - representing an increase from seven to 12 per cent of...
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