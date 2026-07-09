'UK first' EV pick-ups deployed by aggregates firm

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
Credit: MHH Contracting
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Credit: MHH Contracting

Sheffield-based MHH Contracting among the first UK firms to take delivery of Isuzu D-Max pick-up - an electric vehicle with a payload of over one tonne

Sheffield-based MHH Contracting has taken delivery of the UK's first production electric vehicle (EV) pick-up with a payload of over one tonne. The family-owned aggregates, waste removal, and recycling...

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