'UK first' EV pick-ups deployed by aggregates firm

Sheffield-based MHH Contracting among the first UK firms to take delivery of Isuzu D-Max pick-up - an electric vehicle with a payload of over one tonne
Sheffield-based MHH Contracting has taken delivery of the UK's first production electric vehicle (EV) pick-up with a payload of over one tonne. The family-owned aggregates, waste removal, and recycling...
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