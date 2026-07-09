Climate finance: Wealthy nations accused of 'exaggerating true value' of support by $100bn

Oxfam claims significant chunk of $137bn in climate finance provided by rich nations in 2024 came in the form of loans that only add to the Global South's debt burden
Richer countries have been accused of inflating the true value of the financial support they provide to help low and middle income nations cut their greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to worsening climate...
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