Nigel Farage vows to resign as MP and 'fight to win' resulting by-election

Reform UK leader's gambit in response to intensifying scrutiny of his finances is set to provide platform for latest political tussle over UK climate and energy policies
Nigel Farage has today announced his intention to resign as MP for Clacton-on-Sea and stand for re-election in the subsequent byelection, in a move he characterised as an attempt to run against the "establishment"...
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