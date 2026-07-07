IEA: Global gas demand set to fall 0.5 per cent in 2026

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Impacts of Iran War continue to weigh heavily on global fossil gas and LNG market, amid continued uncertainty surrounding supply through the Strait of Hormuz

Global fossil gas demand is expected to drop by 0.5 per cent this year, primarily driven by lower use in power generation and industrial activities, as the impacts of the Iran War on gas supply and prices...

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