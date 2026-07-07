IEA: Global gas demand set to fall 0.5 per cent in 2026

Impacts of Iran War continue to weigh heavily on global fossil gas and LNG market, amid continued uncertainty surrounding supply through the Strait of Hormuz
Global fossil gas demand is expected to drop by 0.5 per cent this year, primarily driven by lower use in power generation and industrial activities, as the impacts of the Iran War on gas supply and prices...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis