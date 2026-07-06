ChargeUK names Shane Brennan as new chief executive

Former boss at the Cold Chain Federation to take up the reins at EV charging infrastructure trade body
ChargeUK has today announced the appointment of Shane Brennan as the new chief executive of the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure trade body. Brennan is to succeed ChargeUK's first CEO...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis