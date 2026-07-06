ChargeUK names Shane Brennan as new chief executive

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 3 min read
Shane Brennan, the new CEO at trade body ChargeUK / Credit: ChargeUK
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Shane Brennan, the new CEO at trade body ChargeUK / Credit: ChargeUK

Former boss at the Cold Chain Federation to take up the reins at EV charging infrastructure trade body

ChargeUK has today announced the appointment of Shane Brennan as the new chief executive of the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure trade body. Brennan is to succeed ChargeUK's first CEO...

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