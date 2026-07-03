Survey: Range anxiety left in the rear-view mirror as more Brits take EVs abroad

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Research from Ionity suggests range anxiety is becoming less of a barrier, with growing numbers of EV drivers now planning to take their cars on European summer holidays

Ninety-four per cent of electric vehicle (EV) drivers plan to take at least one long-distance trip in their EV this summer, as confidence grows that so-called range anxiety can be consigned to the rear-view...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Over half of UK farmers adopting regenerative practices as climate pressures intensify

UK 'electrical superhighway' to be made using 100 per cent recycled copper

More on Automotive

EU rules new cars must be built to enable re-use, recycling, and recovery
Automotive

EU rules new cars must be built to enable re-use, recycling, and recovery

European Council adopts new circularity requirements for vehicle design and the management of end-of-life vehicles

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 July 2026 • 4 min read
ChargeUK: 90 per cent of EV charging network growth happening outside London
Automotive

ChargeUK: 90 per cent of EV charging network growth happening outside London

New data shows the roll out of EV charging networks is now extending far beyond the south east

Amber Rolt
clock 30 June 2026 • 3 min read
Formula 1 claims it is on track to meet 2030 net zero target
Automotive

Formula 1 claims it is on track to meet 2030 net zero target

Motoring giant's latest sustainability update shows it has slashed nearly 80,000 tonnes of carbon emissions from its operations since 2018

Amber Rolt
clock 19 June 2026 • 2 min read