Survey: Range anxiety left in the rear-view mirror as more Brits take EVs abroad

Research from Ionity suggests range anxiety is becoming less of a barrier, with growing numbers of EV drivers now planning to take their cars on European summer holidays
Ninety-four per cent of electric vehicle (EV) drivers plan to take at least one long-distance trip in their EV this summer, as confidence grows that so-called range anxiety can be consigned to the rear-view...
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