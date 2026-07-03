Over half of UK farmers adopting regenerative practices as climate pressures intensify

Study by Barclays explores how UK farmers are responding to the changing economics of running a farm as climate risks intensify
Increasingly unpredictable weather and rising input costs have prompted 80 per cent of UK farmers to adopt a range of regenerative farming practices that promise to curb costs and bolster climate resilience....
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