Livestock emissions heading 'dramatically' in wrong direction, study warns

Report from Stop Financing Factory Farming warns livestock farming moving even further beyond safe planetary boundaries
Emissions caused by global livestock production are heading "dramatically" in the wrong direction, with the number of animals farmed worldwide increasing by 50 per cent in the last 20 years, leading to...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis