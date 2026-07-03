Livestock emissions heading 'dramatically' in wrong direction, study warns

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Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Report from Stop Financing Factory Farming warns livestock farming moving even further beyond safe planetary boundaries

Emissions caused by global livestock production are heading "dramatically" in the wrong direction, with the number of animals farmed worldwide increasing by 50 per cent in the last 20 years, leading to...

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