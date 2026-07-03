Study: Eating a more plant-based diet could cut emissions without increasing food costs

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Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Research suggests making more sustainable food options more accessible and could help accelerate progress towards climate and public health goals

'Modest' diet swaps that replace meat and dairy with more vegetables, beans, and eggs could help Scotland meet its climate goals while improving health and nutrition. That is according to new research...

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