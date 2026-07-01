Ferrero Group cuts carbon emissions by over seven per cent

Owner of Ferrero Rocher chocolates and Nutella slashed emissions by increasing renewables use and retrofitting factories to enhance energy efficiency
Ferrero Group - the owner of Ferrero Rocher chocolates, Kinder Egg, and Nutella - reduced its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) direct emissions by 7.2 per cent during the 2024/25 financial year. In...
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