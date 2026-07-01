Ferrero Group cuts carbon emissions by over seven per cent

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Ferrero Group
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Credit: Ferrero Group

Owner of Ferrero Rocher chocolates and Nutella slashed emissions by increasing renewables use and retrofitting factories to enhance energy efficiency

Ferrero Group - the owner of Ferrero Rocher chocolates, Kinder Egg, and Nutella - reduced its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) direct emissions by 7.2 per cent during the 2024/25 financial year. In...

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