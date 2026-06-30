'People are fed up': New Prime Minister urged to deliver 'concrete plan' to tackle energy bills

Next PM must move quickly to provide a 'sense of security and stability', as polling finds 59 per cent of Brits do not think energy bills will ever become more affordable
Energy bills remain the foremost cost of living concern for the British public, but the government is perceived as having 'no plan' to address what is seen as an enduring source of financial stress and...
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