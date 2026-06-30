British Gas and Sunsave launch new home battery offer

Offer removes upfront cost of battery installation, alongside two new smart tariffs that promise to curb bills for households
British Gas has joined forces with clean tech company Sunsave to offer customers a new home battery offer, which removes upfront installation costs and provides access to two new fixed tariffs. The...
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