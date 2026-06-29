ZEV Mandate: Trade body warns weakening EV targets could cost UK £2.9bn a year

Lowering mandated targets for electric car sales could cost the Treasury billions of pounds a year in VAT receipts, while weakening investor confidence in the UK, BEAMA warns
Weakening electric car sales targets set through the Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate could cost the Treasury almost £3bn in lost tax receipts, rising to more than £16bn under a worst-case scenario...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis