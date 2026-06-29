ZEV Mandate: Trade body warns weakening EV targets could cost UK £2.9bn a year

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Lowering mandated targets for electric car sales could cost the Treasury billions of pounds a year in VAT receipts, while weakening investor confidence in the UK, BEAMA warns

Weakening electric car sales targets set through the Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate could cost the Treasury almost £3bn in lost tax receipts, rising to more than £16bn under a worst-case scenario...

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