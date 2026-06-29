Defra ringfences £47m to boost peatland protections

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Fresh funding aims to restore peatlands that can reduce carbon emissions, support nature recovery, and boost rural the economy

Thousands of hectares of peatland regarded as crucial to the UK's natural carbon sinks as the Amazon rainforest is to Brazil, are to be better protected and managed thanks to nearly £50m in fresh government...

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