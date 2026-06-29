'No longer a 'nice to have'': Major corporates ramp up demand for low carbon concrete

Members of ConcreteZero coalition report they are now sourcing 55 per cent of their concrete from low-carbon suppliers
Major companies can move faster than expected in adopting low carbon building materials, according to new data revealing how 55 per cent of concrete sourced by members of the ConcreteZero coalition now...
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