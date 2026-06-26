'We must act fast': Government urged to recognise UK gas reliance as a national security threat

clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

New report from think tank E3G warns 'overwhelming dependence' of UK homes on gas poses critical national security risk in the face of growing Russian aggression

The UK's reliance on gas is an increasing security risk, which requires the country to accelerate the electrification of homes and businesses to protect from the growing economic and security threat presented...

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