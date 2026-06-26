'Unequivocally to blame': Study confirms heatwave's link to climate change

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Attribution study reveals how record temperatures would have previously been 'virtually impossible' without climate impacts, as calls grow for government to strengthen heat stress plans

The World Weather Attribution agency has today published a snap analysis concluding climate change is "unequivocally to blame" for the heatwave that has led to record June temperatures across much of Europe...

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