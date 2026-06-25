Study: More than three quarters of climate litigation cases have been filed since 2015

'Climate-washing' cases remain the most common type of climate litigation, but new climate-related legal challenges are emerging, LSE report finds
More than three quarters of climate litigation cases have been filed since the year of the Paris Agreement, according to the London School of Economics' (LSE) annual Climate Litigation Trends Report...
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