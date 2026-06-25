Insurance industry warns it needs support for climate resilience drive

Report from RMI warns insurance industry cannot pick up the tab for essential climate resilience projects on its own
Insurance professionals are today warning that they can not be expected to plug the vast climate adaptation finance gap alone. Leading players in the industry say they are being asked to play a larger...
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