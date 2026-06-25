Amazon inks 50th UK clean energy deal with latest wind farm PPA

clock • 3 min read
Credit: Amazon
Image:

Credit: Amazon

New deal takes Amazon's total investment in carbon free energy in Europe to €17bn over five years

Amazon has signed a new Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with egg Power to supply the e-commerce giant with 90MW of clean wind power from the Chirmorie Wind Farm in South Ayrshire, Scotland. The company...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Government launches multi-million grant scheme to re-train oil and gas workers

Study: Combining solar and air con promises to deliver free cooling

More on Energy

Study: Combining solar and air con promises to deliver free cooling
Energy

Study: Combining solar and air con promises to deliver free cooling

Ember study explores how heatwave impacts could be eased by deploying solar panels and air conditioning units in tandem

Amber Rolt
clock 24 June 2026 • 2 min read
Climate Group launches 24/7 Carbon Free Coalition
Energy

Climate Group launches 24/7 Carbon Free Coalition

Global businesses join new coalition to demonstrate how 24/7 carbon free electricity could define next era of corporate clean energy procurement

Amber Rolt
clock 23 June 2026 • 3 min read
'Time to come clean': UN Secretary General pushes for action on methane and AI energy use
Energy

'Time to come clean': UN Secretary General pushes for action on methane and AI energy use

António Guterres calls on fossil fuels, agriculture, waste, and AI tech sectors to step up climate action in support of new UN clean energy transition blueprint

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 23 June 2026 • 6 min read