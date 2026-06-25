Amazon inks 50th UK clean energy deal with latest wind farm PPA

New deal takes Amazon's total investment in carbon free energy in Europe to €17bn over five years
Amazon has signed a new Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with egg Power to supply the e-commerce giant with 90MW of clean wind power from the Chirmorie Wind Farm in South Ayrshire, Scotland. The company...
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