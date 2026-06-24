Ballard inks deal to buy UK hydrogen power firm GeoPura

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Credit: iStock

GeoPura enters into Share Purchase Agreement with Ballard in £275m deal

Canadian fuel cell technology platform Ballard Power Systems has inked a deal to buy Newcastle-based hydrogen fuel cell technology firm GeoPura for £275m. Ballard announced the acquisition yesterday,...

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