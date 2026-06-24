All the top reaction from politicians, business leaders, trade associations, environmental groups, policy experts, scientists and more to the Climate Change Committee's bumper annual report
The Climate Change Committee (CCC) today published its annual assessment of the UK's progress towards its legally binding emissions reduction goals, including achieving net zero by 2050. As the report...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis