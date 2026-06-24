Survey: Landlords are boosting sustainability investments to future-proof portfolios

EXCLUSIVE: Nine in 10 landlords have increased spend on green features, as they look to bolster resilience and boost property portfolio's long-term value
Almost 90 per cent of property investors are spending more on sustainability and energy efficiency features across their portfolios, as climate resilience emerges as an increasingly mainstream commercial...
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