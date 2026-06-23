Climate Group launches 24/7 Carbon Free Coalition

Global businesses join new coalition to demonstrate how 24/7 carbon free electricity could define next era of corporate clean energy procurement
AztraZeneca, Unilever, and Google are among a coalition of corporates that have today committed to measure and report on their hourly matched electricity use in at least one market within the next two...
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