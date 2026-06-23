Climatewise launches insurance tool to help protect communities from financial climate impacts

The Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) has today launched an early warning and engagement tool to help better measure and communicate the insurability of locations and projects facing heightened physical climate risks.

As extreme weather events intensify, fears have grown that soaring climate costs could lead to insurance cover being restricted, made unaffordable, or withdrawn entirely, leading to an economic 'domino effect' impacting mortgage and loan availability, property values, and investment.

‘The ClimateWise Insurability Matrix: A shared language for ecosystem-wide action' aims to help insurers halt declining levels of coverage and provide support on how coordinate action in response to escalating climate risks by diagnosing bottlenecks and helping insurers communicate them before the market retreats.

The matrix is designed to evaluate insurability across seven components - data and modelling, physical resilience, policy alignment, market capital and capacity, stakeholder awareness and financial literacy, accessibility and affordability, and recovery ecosystems.

It assigns each of its seven core components a traffic-light status - red for 'materially undermining insurability', amber for 'under pressure', or green for 'adequate to support insurability' - to provide an indicator on whether risk is improving, stable, or declining.

It also includes specific 'Pathways to Green' that map out targeted interventions insurers and other stakeholders can take to restore or maintain insurance coverage.

Project financiers, developers, regulators, and policymakers can ultimately use the Matrix outputs to inform early-stage project design, long-term development planning, credit risk assessments, and targeted policy interventions, CISL said.

The framework was tested in a pilot programme where insurers applied the Matrix to real-world scenarios - including floods in Tenbury Wells and Hull, wildfires in Yorkshire and Los Angeles, and agriculture in Sub-Saharan Africa.

"In 2024, more than half of the world's natural disaster losses went uninsured," said Dr Nina Seega, director of the Centre for Sustainable Finance at CISL. "That is not just an insurance problem, it is a financial stability problem, a development problem, and ultimately a climate resilience problem.

"The Insurability Matrix is our contribution to solving it: a structured diagnostic tool that assesses the conditions driving insurability across seven components, from physical resilience and policy alignment to market capital and affordability, giving insurers, financiers and policymakers a shared language to identify where coverage is under pressure and what targeted action is needed to maintain it.

"Crucially, the Matrix connects directly to the recent work of our Banking Environment Initiative on 'Resilience-Adjusted Credit Risk', allowing lenders to systematically integrate these insurability and adaptation conditions into their own credit risk assessments."

The launch comes after a report by CDP in May warned the financial impact of extreme weather is already driving billions of dollars in losses across the global economy and costs are expected to escalate sharply to almost $900bn as flooding, rainfall, and storms become more frequent and intense.

The study echoes dire warnings from the Sustainable Markets Initiative in March that "systematically mispriced" climate risks could see companies hit by $1.3tr of costs in the next year.

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