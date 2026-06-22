Octopus Energy unveils Nook home battery storage range

Product range includes both plug-in batteries for apartments and renters, as well as larger, wall-mounted systems for homeowners
Octopus Energy has today unveiled its own range of battery storage systems, which it plans to offer to millions of domestic customers across Europe in a bid to help households take advantage of flexible...
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