Octopus Energy unveils Nook home battery storage range

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Octopus Energy CEO Greg Jackson launching the new home battery range | Credit: Octopus Energy
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Octopus Energy CEO Greg Jackson launching the new home battery range | Credit: Octopus Energy

Product range includes both plug-in batteries for apartments and renters, as well as larger, wall-mounted systems for homeowners

Octopus Energy has today unveiled its own range of battery storage systems, which it plans to offer to millions of domestic customers across Europe in a bid to help households take advantage of flexible...

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Michael Holder
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