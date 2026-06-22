Homeowners view heat pumps as 'high stakes gamble', Which? warns

Survey reveals many Brits are wary of risks attached to installing heat pumps that extend beyond concerns over upfront costs
A large number of British homeowners consider installing a heat pump a 'high stakes gamble' that is exacerbated by patchy advice, fears about 'cowboy' builders, and concerns over the efficacy of the technology...
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