Workforce 2030: Delivery giant says accelerating low carbon transition requires 'workforce capable of deploying at scale and driving down costs'
Royal Mail has today launched a £1m apprenticeship levy fund, aimed at helping businesses develop the green skills they need to accelerate the growth of the UK's low carbon economy and grasp the opportunities...
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