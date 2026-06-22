Keir Starmer announces resignation as Prime Minister

James Murray
clock • 8 min read
Keir Starmer announces resignation as Prime Minister

Decision paves way for new Prime Minister to take office by September at the latest

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has today announced he is to resign this summer, setting out a timetable for a transfer of power that will see a new Prime Minister installed by September at the latest...

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