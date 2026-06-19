Andy Burnham declares Labour has 'final chance to change', after huge victory in Makerfield by-election

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Andy Burnham declares Labour has 'final chance to change', after huge victory in Makerfield by-election

Manchester Mayor defeats Reform and Restore, as he urges government to seize the opportunity to reject the 'divided politics of the kind we see in the United States'

Andy Burnham secured a comfortable victory in the Makerfield by-election last night, clearing the path for a near-inevitable leadership challenge to Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The Mayor of Greater...

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