Andy Burnham declares Labour has 'final chance to change', after huge victory in Makerfield by-election

Manchester Mayor defeats Reform and Restore, as he urges government to seize the opportunity to reject the 'divided politics of the kind we see in the United States'
Andy Burnham secured a comfortable victory in the Makerfield by-election last night, clearing the path for a near-inevitable leadership challenge to Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The Mayor of Greater...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis